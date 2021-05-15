UrduPoint.com
New York Police Investigating Subway Slashing, Two Men In Questioning

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

New York Police Investigating Subway Slashing, Two Men in Questioning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is investigating three slashing incidents and one assault that occurred on the subway system early Friday morning, the department said in a statement.

"In the span of an hour this morning, several subway riders were the victims of unprovoked assaults, likely perpetrated by the same suspects. We won't stand for these acts of violence in our subways. Detectives are pursuing all leads & these criminals will be brought to justice," the NYPD said.

Police are questioning two of the suspects, local WABC reported citing official.

Three of the men, all in their forties, were slashed in a spree in the early hours of Friday morning while the fourth was punched during one of the altercations, the report said, adding that the victims went to the hospital for medical treatment and are currently in stable condition.

The police described the suspects, as well as the men being questioned, as two black males in their twenties, the report said.

