New York Police Looking For Gunman Who Killed One Person on Subway Train - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The New York City police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 48-year-old man on a Manhattan subway train, Kenneth Corey, the chief of the police department, said.

The shooting occurred at around 11:42 a.m. local time on Sunday (15:42 GMT).

"The preliminary investigation reveals that the 48-year-old man was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train and seated in the last car of the train. According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

When the train pulled into the Canal Street Station, the suspect fled off the train," Corey told reporters on Sunday.

The victim was found by police with a gunshot wound to his torso and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Corey said.

No one else on the train was injured, according to police, who are still searching for the suspect.

There was no prior contact between the suspect and the victim, according to Corey.

The Sunday shooting comes a little over a month after over 20 people were injured in a shooting on an N train in Brooklyn.