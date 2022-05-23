UrduPoint.com

New York Police Looking For Gunman Who Killed One Person On Subway Train - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 10:00 AM

New York Police Looking For Gunman Who Killed One Person on Subway Train - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The New York City police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 48-year-old man on a Manhattan subway train, Kenneth Corey, the chief of the police department, said.

The shooting occurred at around 11:42 a.m. local time on Sunday (15:42 GMT).

"The preliminary investigation reveals that the 48-year-old man was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train and seated in the last car of the train. According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

When the train pulled into the Canal Street Station, the suspect fled off the train," Corey told reporters on Sunday.

The victim was found by police with a gunshot wound to his torso and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Corey said.

No one else on the train was injured, according to police, who are still searching for the suspect.

There was no prior contact between the suspect and the victim, according to Corey.

The Sunday shooting comes a little over a month after over 20 people were injured in a shooting on an N train in Brooklyn.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Man Same Manhattan New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

41 minutes ago
 Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

1 day ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.