New York Police Monitoring London Attack, See No Immediate Threats To US City - Statement

Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

New York Police Monitoring London Attack, See No Immediate Threats to US City - Statement

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement on Friday that it is closely monitoring today's attack in London but currently sees no credible security threats to the security of the most populated US city

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement on Friday that it is closely monitoring today's attack in London but currently sees no credible security threats to the security of the most populated US city.

Earlier in the day,an attacker stabbed several people on the London bridge in the UK capital, London's Metropolitan Police said via Twitter.

"There are currently no specific or credible threats in New York city," NYPD said via Twitter.

NYPD's counter-terrorism department said in a separate post that New York law enforcement officials were closely monitoring the reports of the incident in London.

