New York Police Officer Pantaleo Fired for 2014 Killing of Eric Garner - Commissioner

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Daniel Pantaleo has been fired in light of the 2014 incident in which he killed Eric Garner after using an illegal chokehold on him during an arrest, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said during a press conference on Monday.

"In this case the unintended consequence of Mr. Garner's death must have a consequence of its own," O'Neill said. "Therefore, I agree with the Deputy Commissioner of Trial's legal findings and recommendations. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer... I examined the totality of the circumstances and relied on the facts, I stand before you today confident that I reached the correct decision.

"

On August 2, a New York administrative judge recommended that Pantaleo should be fired from the NYPD. Later, media reported that the department has suspended Pantaleo.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said during a press conference that the decision to fire Pantaleo is a step toward justice and accountability, adding that the process to reach the decision was fair and impartial.

In December 2014, mass protests were staged at New York's Grand Central Station after a grand jury had ruled not to indict Pantaleo for choking to death Garner despite video materials and media report strongly suggesting the officer's guilt.