New York Police Say Package in Times Square Cleared, Deemed Not Suspicious

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The package that prompted the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to evacuate parts of Times Square has been cleared by bomb squad canines and is deemed not suspicious, the NYPD said on Thursday.

