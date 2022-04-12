UrduPoint.com

New York Police Say Still Investigating Reasons Behind Subway Station Mass Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The New York Police Department (NYPD) is still investigating the causes of the now "confirmed" mass shooting at the Brooklyn subway station this morning but does not have the number of victims at present, a NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It's confirmed shooting. We are still investigating," the spokesperson said. "We are still trying to ascertain more information from the troopers on the scene. We don't have a number of the victims at this time."

