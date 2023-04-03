UrduPoint.com

New York Police Steps Up Security At Manhattan Court Ahead Of Trump Arraignment

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Court Ahead of Trump Arraignment

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has stepped up security at the Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of former President Donald Trump's expected arraignment on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up of a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a political witch hunt amid his bid in the 2024 presidential election.

The NYPD has erected metal fences around the court building and adjacent judicial buildings as well as increased the number of officers in the area, the corresponded said.

It is likely that a number of streets around the court buildings will be blocked off ahead of Trump's arraignment, the corresponded added.

On Friday, Trump said he would appeal the indictment against him by the Manhattan grand jury by arguing that the officials involved in the case, including Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, are biased.

