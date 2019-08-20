New York Police Union Accuses Commissioner of Choosing Politics Over Officers - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James O'Neill chose politics and self-interest over officers when he decided to fire officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a chokehold that killed citizen Eric Garner in 2014, Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) President Patrick Lynch said in a news release on Monday.

"Police Commissioner O'Neill has made his choice: he has chosen politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead," Lynch said. "He has chosen to cringe in fear of the anti-police extremists, rather than standing up for New Yorkers who want a functioning police department, with cops who are empowered to protect them and their families."

Lynch said the commissioner's decision to fire Pantaleo has opened the door for politicians to dictate the outcome of every single NYPD disciplinary proceeding, without any regard for the facts of the case or police officers' due process rights.

The NYCPBA, which represents about 24,000 sworn members, is urging the New York City's police officers to proceed with utmost caution.

"We will uphold our oath, but we cannot and will not do so by needlessly jeopardizing our careers or personal safety," Lynch said. "The damage is already done."

Earlier on Monday, O'Neill announced during a press conference that Pantaleo has been fired over the 2014 incident.

On August 2, a New York administrative judge recommended that Pantaleo be fired from the NYPD and media reported that the department has indeed suspended the officer.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said during a press conference that the decision to fire Pantaleo is a step toward justice and accountability and added that the process to reach the decision was fair and impartial.

In December 2014, mass protests were staged at New York's Grand Central Station after a grand jury ruled not to indict Pantaleo for choking Garner to death despite video materials and media reports strongly suggesting the officer's guilt.