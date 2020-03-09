New York Port Authority Head Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) New York and New Jersey Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton has tested positive for the presence of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Monday.

"Rick Cotton has tested positive for the coronavirus," Cuomo said. "He is going to be on quarantine; he'll be working at home.

"

Cuomo also said the senior Port Authority team that works with Cotton will also be tested and quarantined.

Earlier on Monday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in New York State reached 142.

Eight US states, including New York, Washington, California and Florida, have declared state of emergency amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The number of deaths in the United States from the novel coronavirus has risen to 22, according to Johns Hopkins University.