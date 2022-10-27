UrduPoint.com

New York Post Says Was Victim Of Hack, Investigating Cause

October 27, 2022

New York Post Says Was Victim of Hack, Investigating Cause

US corporate media outlet New York Post said on Thursday it was the victim of a hack, into which it has launched a probe to determine the cause

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US corporate media outlet New York Post said on Thursday it was the victim of a hack, into which it has launched a probe to determine the cause.

"The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause," the outlet said via social media.

The nature of the hack is unclear at present. The outlet's website is still accessible and its social media feed is active.

New York Post is owned by news Corporation, founded by businessman Rupert Murdoch. News Corporation also owns outlets including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and The Times.

