New York Posts Says Fired Employee Who Posted 'Vile' Content Through Media Outlet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The New York Post said in a statement on Thursday that it has fired an employee who was allegedly responsible for posting vulgar content through the publication's online accounts.

Earlier in the day, the New York Post said it was investigating a "hack" against the publication.

"The New York Post's investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts," the statement said as reported by CNN.

New York Post said the removed posts included fake headlines containing violent, racist and sexual language.

The publication also said it fired the employee responsible for posting the content.

The New York Post is owned by News Corporation, founded by businessman Rupert Murdoch. News Corporation also owns other news outlets, including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and The Times.