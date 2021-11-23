New York Probe Finds Cuomo Engaged in Sexual Harassment, Other Misdeeds - Report

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo repeatedly engaged in sexual harassment of his female staff, used state resources to support his multi-million Dollar book project and was not transparent about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes that occurred on his watch, a state investigation report concluded on Monday.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee investigation report was initiated after Cuomo resigned on August 13. Cuomo served as governor for more than a decade before being felled by numerous allegations against him.

"As detailed throughout this report, we collected and reviewed evidence that former Governor Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct," the Judiciary Committee said.

The Judiciary Committee said the investigation found that Cuomo utilized state resources and property to write, publish and promote his book regarding how he handed the COVID-19 crisis - a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.

2 million in personal profit.

"At the same time, (Cuomo) was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19," the report added.

The Judiciary Committee did not make any recommendations to prosecute or otherwise sanction Cuomo. However, the committee made note about ongoing law enforcement interests into several matters covered in its report.

"We have prepared this report with those interests in mind and we are cooperating with any such investigations," it said.

While the 63-page report covered various alleged misdeeds, it focused particularly on his sexual harassment of two of his female staff, including a policewoman assigned to protect him.

At the height of the investigation against Cuomo, he was accused of having harassed nearly a dozen women. Cuomo continues to deny any wrongdoing.