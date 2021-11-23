UrduPoint.com

New York Probe Finds Cuomo Engaged In Sexual Harassment, Other Misdeeds - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

New York Probe Finds Cuomo Engaged in Sexual Harassment, Other Misdeeds - Report

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo repeatedly engaged in sexual harassment of his female staff, used state resources to support his multi-million Dollar book project and was not transparent about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes that occurred on his watch, a state investigation report concluded on Monday.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee investigation report was initiated after Cuomo resigned on August 13. Cuomo served as governor for more than a decade before being felled by numerous allegations against him.

"As detailed throughout this report, we collected and reviewed evidence that former Governor Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct," the Judiciary Committee said.

The Judiciary Committee said the investigation found that Cuomo utilized state resources and property to write, publish and promote his book regarding how he handed the COVID-19 crisis - a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.

2 million in personal profit.

"At the same time, (Cuomo) was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19," the report added.

The Judiciary Committee did not make any recommendations to prosecute or otherwise sanction Cuomo. However, the committee made note about ongoing law enforcement interests into several matters covered in its report.

"We have prepared this report with those interests in mind and we are cooperating with any such investigations," it said.

While the 63-page report covered various alleged misdeeds, it focused particularly on his sexual harassment of two of his female staff, including a policewoman assigned to protect him.

At the height of the investigation against Cuomo, he was accused of having harassed nearly a dozen women. Cuomo continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Assembly Governor Dollar Died Same New York August Women Million

Recent Stories

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hour ..

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hours if debts not paid

29 minutes ago
 Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges o ..

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

29 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with ..

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

29 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Stu ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine ..

37 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End ..

EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End of November - Estonian Foreig ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.