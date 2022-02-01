UrduPoint.com

New York Prosecutor Won't Charge Ex- Governor Cuomo For Harassment - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 03:10 AM

New York Prosecutor Won't Charge ex- Governor Cuomo for Harassment - Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) A New York county district attorney has decided not to criminally charge former state governor Andrew Cuomo for sexual misconduct due to a lack of evidence in a case brought against him by a woman, a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

"After a thorough review of the available evidence and applicable law, the Oswego County District Attorney's office has concluded that there is not a sufficient legal basis to bring criminal charges against former Governor Andrew Cuomo based on allegations made by Virginia Limmiatis," said the statement on Monday.

Cuomo, who was governor for more than a decade, resigned in August after allegations of misconduct brought against him by multiple women, including those who once worked alongside or directly under him.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, in an investigation report released in November, found that he repeatedly engaged in sexual harassment of his female staff.

Limmiatis, an energy company worker in New York, told investigators that Cuomo touched her chest during a May 2017 conservation event in Oswego County, New York.

The county's District Attorney Gregory Oakes made clear in the statement issued Monday that it was not doubting Limmiatis' story.

"In no way should this decision be interpreted as casting doubt upon the character or credibility of Ms. Limmiatis, or how harmful the acts she experienced were," Oakes was quoted saying in the statement. "This investigation makes clear what victims, their advocates, police, and prosecutors have said for years: The current sex offense statutes in New York fail to properly hold offenders accountable and fail to adequately protect victims."

The fate of the other accusations against Cuomo was not immediately known.

Aside from its probe on Cuomo's alleged sexual misdeeds, the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee also found that the former governor had used state resources to support a multi-million Dollar book project and was not transparent about nursing home COVID deaths on his watch

Related Topics

Assembly Police Governor Dollar Company Virginia New York May August November Criminals Women 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

3 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

3 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>