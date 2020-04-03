UrduPoint.com
New York Records 'highest Single Increase' In Deaths From Coronavirus: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:46 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :New York state had it deadliest day yet stemming from the deadly coronavirus, with more than 500 fatalities, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The death toll has gone up from 2,373 to 2,935 in the last 24 hours, Cuomo told reporters during a press conference. He described it as the "highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started." The governor also warned that more people were going to die if additional ventilators don't become more available. He said he is signing an executive order allowing the state to commandeer ventilators and distribute to hospitals as needed.

He also reiterated his frustration that badly needed personal protective equipment ï¿½ or PPE ï¿½ is not being produced more quickly.

"Supplies, PPE are in short supply as they are across the country," Cuomo said. "We need companies to make the materials. It is unbelievable to me that in New York state, in the United States of America we can't make these materials. And that we are all shopping China to try to get these materials and we're all competing against each other." "The curve continues to go up," Cuomo added. He thanked first responders for their work on the front lines of the crisis.

New York is currently the epicenter of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with 14,810 people currently hospitalized throughout the state, an increase of 1,427 since Thursday.

In a bit of "good news," Cuomo said 8,886 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals. Nearly 1,500 were discharged in the last day.

