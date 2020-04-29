New York Registers 330 New Coronavirus Deaths, Hospitalization Rate Going Down - Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) New York state has registered 330 new COVId-19 related deaths over the past day, while the hospitalization rate is going down, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

"Death rate, terrible news, 330," Cuomo said.

"Hospitalization rate... net change down, that's good news," Cuomo said.

He pointed out that they are watching now how fast the decline goes.

The United States has confirmed 1,015,289 with 299,691 COVid-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.