New York Registers 478 COVID-19 Deaths on Sunday Down From 507 on Saturday - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The US state of New York reported a decrease in the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths on April 19 with 478 lives lost, compared to 507 fatalities registered a day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

"478 New Yorkers died yesterday from this terrible virus," Cuomo said. "That numbers still horrifically high."

A table that Cuomo displayed read that on Saturday, 507 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19.