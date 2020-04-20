UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Registers 478 COVID-19 Deaths On Sunday Down From 507 On Saturday - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:28 PM

New York Registers 478 COVID-19 Deaths on Sunday Down From 507 on Saturday - Governor

The US state of New York reported a decrease in the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths on April 19 with 478 lives lost, compared to 507 fatalities registered a day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The US state of New York reported a decrease in the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths on April 19 with 478 lives lost, compared to 507 fatalities registered a day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

"478 New Yorkers died yesterday from this terrible virus," Cuomo said. "That numbers still horrifically high."

A table that Cuomo displayed read that on Saturday, 507 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

16 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

31 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.