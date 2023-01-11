New York Rep. George Santos Says Will Not Resign Amid Controversy Over Background

Republican US Congressman George Santos said on Wednesday that he will not resign amid controversy over portions of his background he admitted to fabricating prior to his election to the House

In December, Santos admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience. Earlier on Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee, who backed Santos' campaign, said the congressman disgraced the lower chamber and called on him to resign.

"I will not," Santos told reporters when asked about whether he will step down amid the calls for him to resign from the House.

Last month, federal prosecutors launched a probe into the claims against Santos. On Monday, the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming Santos and his 2022 campaign committee also violated campaign finance laws.