New York Reports 100 More COVID-19 Deaths, Total Number Of Cases Climbs To 37,258 - Cuomo
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:47 PM
The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in New York State has increased to 385 people after a surge of 100 more deaths, while a total of 37,258 individuals statewide have contracted the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday
"The number of deaths is at 385; it's up from 285," Cuomo told reporters.
A table Cuomo displayed read that 6,448 people tested positive overnight across New York State. In New York City, 21,393 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been so far been confirmed.