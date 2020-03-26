UrduPoint.com
New York Reports 100 More COVID-19 Deaths, Total Number Of Cases Climbs To 37,258 - Cuomo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in New York State has increased to 385 people after a surge of 100 more deaths, while a total of 37,258 individuals statewide have contracted the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in New York State has increased to 385 people after a surge of 100 more deaths, while a total of 37,258 individuals statewide have contracted the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The number of deaths is at 385; it's up from 285," Cuomo told reporters.

A table Cuomo displayed read that 6,448 people tested positive overnight across New York State. In New York City, 21,393 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been so far been confirmed.

