UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Reports Lowest Virus Death Toll In Two Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

New York reports lowest virus death toll in two weeks

New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, has experienced its lowest one-day death toll in two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, has experienced its lowest one-day death toll in two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Cuomo said 540 people had died in his state of 20 million inhabitants in the preceding 24 hours, and he suggested New York may now be on the downslope after a recent plateau in deaths.

That would be the lowest total since 432 deaths were registered on April 2, according to data from the authoritative Covid Tracking Project.

On April 3, the state logged 562 deaths, and six days later it reached a peak of 799 deaths.

But Cuomo, who has extended the state's stay-at-home rule to May 15, said the recent improvement should be viewed with some caution.

No fewer than 2,000 people were hospitalized in the past day in connection with the virus, he told reporters in a daily briefing.

"We're not at the plateau anymore," he said, "but we're still not in a good position." Cuomo, who in recent days has engaged in a war of words with President Donald Trump, called Saturday for an end to division.

"It's no time for politics," said Cuomo, who is a Democrat.

"How does this situation get worse and get worse quickly? If you politicize all that emotion. We cannot go there.""Let's just stay together," he added, "and let's work it through."

Related Topics

Governor Trump Died New York United States April May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France reports 642 more coronavirus deaths, total ..

1 minute ago

Turkey's Coronavirus Infections Tally Exceeds 82,0 ..

1 minute ago

Trump, Moon Discuss COVID-19 Response Measures Dur ..

1 minute ago

Italian tennis youngsters happy to hit the roof du ..

12 minutes ago

Talks between Punjab govt, GHA go successful: Bash ..

12 minutes ago

Russians Seeking to Leave UK Amid COVID-19 Outbrea ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.