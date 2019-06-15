New York Resident Sentenced to 20 Years for Trying to Join IS in Yemen - Justice Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) A New York City resident was sentenced to 20 years in prison for traveling to Yemen to join the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Earlier today in Federal court in Brooklyn, Mohamed Rafik Naji was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment to be followed by five years supervised release... for attempting to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham," the release said on Friday.

In 2015, Naji traveled to Yemen in an attempt to join IS and returned to promote violent jihad, the release said.

Naji, the release added, allegedly told a Justice Department confidential source that he wanted to conduct a terrorist attack in New York's Time Square similar to the truck attack in Nice, France which killed 86 people in 2016.

Naji, who pleaded guilty last February, has been incarcerated since his arrest in Brooklyn, New York in 2016.