UrduPoint.com

New York Schools Ban 'Squid Game' Halloween Costumes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes

A school district in New York state said Thursday it had banned children from wearing Halloween costumes from Netflix sensation "Squid Game" over concerns they might glorify violence

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A school district in New York state said Thursday it had banned children from wearing Halloween costumes from Netflix sensation "Squid Game" over concerns they might glorify violence.

The dystopian South Korean thriller sees hundreds of cash-strapped individuals pitted against each other in traditional children's games. The victor can earn millions, but losing players are killed.

Games include marbles, tug of war, and red light, green light.

Fayetteville-Manlius school district, some 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of New York City, wrote to parents saying outfits from the show, which include masks and green tracksuits and pink jumpsuits, would not be welcome at its six schools.

"Our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume," district superintendent Craig Tice said in a statement emailed to AFP.

He said that schools guidelines meant "costumes should not be too gory or scary so as not to scare our younger students." Tice added that some students had been "mimicking" games from the series. The district oversees three elementary schools for children aged 5 to 10.

He said the district hoped parents and guardians would "reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess." "Squid Game" became Netflix's biggest show ever, watched by a 142 million households in the four weeks after its release in mid-September.

The streaming platform told investors earlier this month that Squid Game-themed products were on their way to retail outlets.

Earlier this month, reports said schools in England had warned parents that children were reenacting games from the series, which is intended to be viewed by mature audiences.

Related Topics

Student Craig New York North Korea From Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

1 minute ago
 CDA to combine all emergency services at one platf ..

CDA to combine all emergency services at one platform

1 minute ago
 Punjab sets a new record of utilising development ..

Punjab sets a new record of utilising development funds

1 minute ago
 Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1 ..

Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

1 minute ago
 RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.