New York Schools, Non-Essential Businesses to Remain Closed Until April 29 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US state of New York will continue implementing its pause executive order with schools and non-essential businesses being closed until April 29 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

The 10-point "PAUSE" plan went into effect on March 22, banning all non-essential gatherings and introducing six-feet social distancing, among other rules.

"We still have to extend New York "PAUSE," Cuomo said. "We have to continue the social distancing: schools and non-essential businesses will stay closed until April 29.

Cuomo explained that the rate of COVID-19 infection is showing signs of slowing down, primarily because of the compliance with social distancing. Therefore, these measures must continue to be implemented statewide to fight the outbreak.

"I know that is a negative for many-many reasons. I know what it does to the economy, but as I said from day one - I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity," Cuomo said.

The US death toll on Monday surpassed the 10,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.