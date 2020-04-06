UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Schools, Non-Essential Businesses To Remain Closed Until April 29 - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

New York Schools, Non-Essential Businesses to Remain Closed Until April 29 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US state of New York will continue implementing its pause executive order with schools and non-essential businesses being closed until April 29 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

The 10-point "PAUSE" plan went into effect on March 22, banning all non-essential gatherings and introducing six-feet social distancing, among other rules.

"We still have to extend New York "PAUSE," Cuomo said. "We have to continue the social distancing: schools and non-essential businesses will stay closed until April 29.

"

Cuomo explained that the rate of COVID-19 infection is showing signs of slowing down, primarily because of the compliance with social distancing. Therefore, these measures must continue to be implemented statewide to fight the outbreak.

"I know that is a negative for many-many reasons. I know what it does to the economy, but as I said from day one - I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity," Cuomo said.

The US death toll on Monday surpassed the 10,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.       

Related Topics

Governor New York March April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

46 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

46 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

2 hours ago

McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.