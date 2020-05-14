New York Sees Decline in COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths in Past Weeks - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) New York State has been witnessing over the past weeks a decline in the number of hospitalizations, deaths and intubations among residents with confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Cuomo displayed a table that revealed the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped to some 6,000 as of May 12 from the more than 18,000 recorded a month ago.

Daily hospitalizations also declined in New York and stood at 416 on Tuesday, while on April 3, at least 3,180 new COVID-19 patients entered state hospitals.

The number of fatalities on May 12 has also decreased to 166, compared 195 on Monday and more than 800 lives lost per day at the peak of the pandemic in early April.

Cuomo said the number of intubated patients has also seen a decrease in New York since mid-April.

"That is good news," Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that one more region in New York - North Country - is ready to begin reopening on Friday after it had met the criteria to do so.

Three other regions - the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes - will start phase one of reopening on May 15, following more than eight weeks of shutdown.