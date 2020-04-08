New York Sees Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll, With 779 New Fatalities - Cuomo

(@FahadShabbir)

The US state of New York has seen its largest single-day increase in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 779 new fatalities, bringing the total to 6,268, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The US state of New York has seen its largest single-day increase in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 779 new fatalities, bringing the total to 6,268, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The bad news is actually terrible: the highest single-day death toll yet - 779 people," Cuomo said. "In this crisis, we lost 6,268 New Yorkers."

Cuomo noted that the COVID-19 death toll dwarfs the number of casualties in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,753 New York residents.