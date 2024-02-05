New York Selected To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The 2026 World Cup final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, organisers FIFA announced on Sunday.
The New York bid held off a strong challenge from Dallas to secure the July 19 game, the culmination of the expanded 48-team tournament being co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The competition will kickoff with the opening game at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium on June 11.
"The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
"From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament... that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy."
Atlanta and Dallas will host the semi-finals while the third-place game will be played in Miami.
The quarter-final games will take place in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami and Boston.
A total of 16 cities across the three countries will host games with the bulk of the matches being held in the USA.
The 1994 World Cup was also held in the United States and the final took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, near Los Angeles.
New York hosted games at that tournament at the old Giants Stadium, which was later demolished to make way for MetLife, which opened in 2010.
The decisions were announced on a live television broadcast in North America that featured Infantino alongside comedian and actor Kevin Hart, rapper Drake and celebrity Kim Kardashian.
The 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium, across the Hudson River from New York in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets but has held a number of international football games, including the final of the 2016 Copa America tournament.
The New York bid had lobbied hard on the city's experience at hosting major international events and it's position as a global city with easy transportation connections for fans.
Dallas had hoped that AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, would benefit from having a roof to protect the game from the elements.
There is some compensation for Dallas with the venue being given nine total games -- the most of any venue.
Los Angeles had also thrown a hat into the ring but the attempt struggled amid disagreements with FIFA about tournament upgrades needed to NFL venue SoFi Stadium.
Recent Stories
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
More Stories From World
-
Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 1108 minutes ago
-
Inter beat Juve to take control of Serie A title tussle9 minutes ago
-
Boygenius: the supergroup whose synergy reinvigorated rock9 minutes ago
-
Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 20249 minutes ago
-
New York to host 2026 World Cup final9 minutes ago
-
Yemen's Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at the Riyadh WDS 20249 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift: music's record-breaking, money-raking, headline-making deity19 minutes ago
-
Russian helicopter crashes into lake during training flight19 minutes ago
-
Beijing steps up efforts on commercial aerospace19 minutes ago
-
India's oppression in Kashmir decried at event in Pakistani consulate, New York19 minutes ago
-
South Africa face Osimhen's Nigeria, Ivory Coast still alive in AFCON semis19 minutes ago
-
Parisians vote in anti-SUV parking price referendum29 minutes ago