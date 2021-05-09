UrduPoint.com
New York Shooting Leaves Woman, Child Wounded, Suspect At Large - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:00 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) A woman and a child have been shot in Times Square, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that the search for the suspect continues.

"No arrests, the investigation is ongoing," the spokesperson said, confirming reports of a woman and a child sustaining gunshot wounds on Saturday.

According to CBS, the shooting occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday (21:00 GMT), at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

"Due to a police investigation avoid 44 Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in Times Square and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area," NYPD said on Twitter.

CBS reported that a woman and a child, reportedly under the age of 5, were shot and were taken to the hospital. NBC said that both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, and both were expected to survive.

When asked about the exact age of the victims, an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik that the investigation was only in its initial stages.

"We don't have the actual ages yet," the police spokesperson said, adding that "they are both girls" but declining to comment on whether there was just one gunman or multiple shooters.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Police are reportedly searching for a male suspect.

