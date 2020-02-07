UrduPoint.com
New York State Accuses Trump Of Restricting Global Entry To Residents - Attorney General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

New York State Accuses Trump of Restricting Global Entry to Residents - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) New York State plans to fight a Trump administration rule blocking residents from a number of US Trusted Traveler programs - which allow frequent flyers to bypass onerous airport security measures - due to a law forbidding the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) from sharing data with the Department of Homeland Security, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release.

"Despite President [Donald] Trump's attempt to punish New Yorkers for passing its own laws and standing up to his xenophobic policies, New York will not back down," James said on Thursday. "We will resist efforts that target New Yorkers and cut off our access to Global Entry or any other Trusted Traveler program.

"

The ban on DMV information sharing is part of a New York program allowing illegal immigrants to obtain state drivers' licenses.

Earlier on Thursday, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced that New Yorkers enrolled in a number of Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry, would no longer be allowed to renew their memberships and that no new applications would be accepted.

Wolf said DMV data is needed to evaluate the security-risk of trusted travelers.

But James said the Trump administration had unfairly targeted New York because 13 other states and Washington, DC also allow illegal aliens to obtain driver licenses.

