UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Administration Probed Over COVID-19 Response In Nursery Homes, Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

New York State Administration Probed Over COVID-19 Response in Nursery Homes, Reports

US federal prosecutors launched an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in state-run nursery homes by the administration of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Federal prosecutors launched an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in state-run nursery homes by the administration of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the case.

The US attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York has started the new inquiry as an addition to the earlier request for records about coronavirus response in the state-run nursing homes submitted by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in August 2020. Reportedly, the data was required to determine whether a further official inquiry in the matter would be needed. Currently, with the investigation� still at preliminary stages, no charges have been pressed.

Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to Gov. Cuomo confirmed that he was cooperating with the DOJ on the matter.

"As we publicly said, DOJ has been looking into this for months.

We have been cooperating with them, and we will continue to," Azzopardi was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Since early February, Republican senators have been pushing for the investigation of the "cover-up" by the Cuomo administration of COVID-19 death toll in state nursing homes and demanded Cuomo's resignation over the alleged human rights violations. Cuomo himself refuted the claims and stated that the authorities of New York State have provided full reports on all COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. He apologized for the "void" in information provided and noted that the administration did everything in its power to save people's lives.

New York became the epicenter of pandemic during the first wave in spring 2020, with over 700 deaths a day at its peak. As of now, the situation has stabilized, and more than one million New Yorkers have been fully immunized against the virus.

Related Topics

Governor York New York February August 2020 All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.04 a barrel W ..

9 minutes ago

MBRF promotes digital reading with new publication ..

9 minutes ago

Lukashenko Calls For In-Person Russia-Belarus Stat ..

35 seconds ago

Cutlery exports increase 28.64% to $70.307 mln

38 seconds ago

DC inaugurates tree plantation drive

40 seconds ago

One in two South Africans has had Covid-19: estima ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.