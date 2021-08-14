New York State Assembly Says Suspending Cuomo Impeachment After Governor Resigned

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The New York State Assembly has decided to suspend the impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo after he announced his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment, Speaker Carl Heastie said on Friday.

"The Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation upon the governor's resignation taking effect on August 25," Heastie said in a statement.

Hastie cited two reasons for the decision: Cuomo's resignation had resolved the question of whether the governor should remain in office amid the allegations against him; and the fact that there were no provisions for the Assembly to remove an elected official who was no longer in office.

However, Hastie emphasized that a committee put together by the Assembly had investigated the harassment allegations - as well as other accusations against Cuomo - thoroughly and found there were adequate grounds to remove him from office, had he not resigned.

"Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor's memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Cuomo, who served as governor for a decade, resigned a week after New York State Attorney General Letitia James concluded that a months-long investigation found him having harassed nearly a dozen colleagues. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

On stepping down, Cuomo named New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul as his replacement.