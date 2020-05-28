New York State Authorizes Businesses to Deny Entry to Clients Without Masks - Governor

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he will sign an executive order allowing businesses not to let in clients without face masks or coverings in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus

"Today, I am signing an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face coverings," Cuomo said during a press briefing.

The governor pointed out that the statistics concerning the number of novel coronavirus cases and related fatalities in the state continue to improve.

"Facts today are good. The total number of hospitalizations is down, the rolling total is down, the change in intubations - people who are put on ventilators - is down. That's very good news," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that the number of new cases per day is also down to 163 - the lowest that has been - and that is "all very, very good news from our point of view."

On Wednesday, New York State reported 74 novel coronavirus-related deaths, the same as on Tuesday and Monday and down from 96 on Sunday and 109 on Saturday.