New York State Confirms 105 Coronavirus Cases - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

New York State Confirms 105 Coronavirus Cases - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The US state of New York confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total past 100, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"There are 16 additional confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS, bringing total to 105," he tweeted.

The majority of cases, 82, were reported in Westchester, a suburb north of New York City, which reported 12 cases. Nassau has five, Rockland and Saratoga two each, Suffolk and Ulster one each.

Cuomo said the cases went up "as expected" and assured residents that state authorities were conducting aggressive testing. He criticized the Centers for Decease Controls and Prevention for being slow on authorizing testing at private laboratories.

