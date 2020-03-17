New York State Confirms 1,374 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths - Governor Cuomo

New York State has so far registered 1,374 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 12 deaths from the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"Our number of deaths is now up to 12," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo explained that of the total number 644 cases were recorded in New York City, 380 in Westchester County, 131 in Nassau, 84 in Suffolk, 23 in Albany, 22 in Rockland, 16 in Dutchess, 15 in Orange County, ten in Monroe and nine in Saratoga.

Cuomo said New York State ranks first in the United States with the number of COVID-19 infection cases and is followed by Washington State.

More than 10,000 people have been tested for the presence of the COVID-19 in New York State to date, the governor noted.

Cuomo pointed out that 264 out of 1,374 infected patients are hospitalized and the current hospitalization rate of 19 percent is higher than the normative rate of about 15 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cuomo said the number of COVID-19 infections in New York will peak in about 45 days.