New York State Confirms 222,284 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 12,192 - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The total number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has climbed to 222,284, with 8,505 new cases, while the death toll rose to 12,192, the New York Department of Health said on Thursday.

The Department of Health's COVID-19 Tracker said that out of the total of 222,284 cases, 123,146 infections were diagnosed in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 606 new COVID-19 related fatalities had been registered statewide.

In the United States, more than 629,000 people have already contracted the virus, and 26,708 others have died, according to the John Hopkins University.