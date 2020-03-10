New York State Confirms 31 New Cases of COVID-19, Bringing Total to 173 - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The US state of New York reported 31 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 173, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to a table that Cuomo displayed during the briefing, 10 new cases were reported in Westchester County, 17 in New York City, while Nassau, Rockland and Saratoga Counties confirmed two new cases each and Suffolk and Ulster both reported one.

Cuomo said that the situation in Westchester County, particularly, in New Rochelle, represents a "significant issue" with 108 COVID-19 positive cases.

"New Rochelle at this point is probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases," the governor stated.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 110 countries. According to Johns Hopkins University, which collects data from a variety of sources worldwide, the virus has infected more than 115,000 people throughout the world, and over 4,000 people died. Meanwhile, nearly 64,000 have recovered.