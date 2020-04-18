New York State Confirms 7,358 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises to 229,642 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The US state of New York has reported 7,358 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the statewide total to 229,642, Governor Andrew Cuomo office said in a press release on Friday.

"The governor confirmed 7,358 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 229,642 confirmed cases in New York State," the release said.

According to the release, the largest number of COVID-19 infections - 127,352 - had been diagnosed in New York City.

Earlier in the week, Cuomo ordered all state residents to wear face-coverings in public to prevent new infections. He also extended the statewide economic shutdown until May 15.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the United States has already confirmed 662,045 cases of COVID-19, and at least 28,998 people have died.