New York State COVID-19 Cases Rise To 4,152 From 2,382 Overnight - Cuomo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

New York State COVID-19 Cases Rise to 4,152 From 2,382 Overnight - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVI-19) cases in the US state of New York has risen to 4,152 from 2,382 overnight, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

According to a table that Cuomo displayed during the briefing, the highest number of the cases - 2,469 - was registered in New York City, 798 in Westchester County, 372 in Nassau, 178 in Suffolk, 53 in Rockland, 51 in Orange, 43 in Albany, 31 in Dutchess, 28 in Erie and 27 in Monroe.

On Wednesday, Cuomo reported that a total of 2,382 individuals were infected with COVID-19 across the state, with 1,339 cases in New York City.

