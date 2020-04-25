UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

New York State COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 16,000 - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US state of New York's death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection passed 16,000 on Friday, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The Health Department's COVID-19 Tracker revealed that COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of at least 16,162 New Yorkers.

Earlier in the day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that on Thursday, 422 residents died from the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who tested positive for the disease has climbed to 271,590 statewide, with 8,130 new cases diagnosed on April 23.

In the United States, the number of COVID-19 infections has exceeded 884,000, and the number of deaths has topped 50,000.

