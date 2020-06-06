New York State COVID-19-Related Deaths, Hospitalizations Drop to Record Low - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York State fell to a record low of 42 on Thursday and so did the number of people hospitalized for the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Friday.

"We have the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus that we have had since this started: 42 deaths. The lowest number since we started. Eight weeks ago we had 800. ... Amazing. I did nothing. The people of the state radically changed how they behaved. Lowest number of hospitalizations to date," Cuomo said.

The governor also said the total number of hospitalizations on Thursday stood at 2,849.

However, Cuomo warned that the combination of the continuing pandemic and the wave of riots in New York State and across the country following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody was dangerous.

"It was another long and ugly night in the United States. This is a dangerous combination ... colliding crises compounding each other," Cuomo said.

However Cuomo noted that rioting and looting in New York City had declined and the situation there was "much better."