New York State Detects First Positive Case of 'UK' Coronavirus Variant - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) New York State has detected the first case of the novel coronavirus mutated variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom , Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement .

"The Wadsworth Lab has confirmed New York State's first case of the UK variant (B.1.1.

7) of the virus that causes COVID-19," Cuomo said via Twitter on Monday. "An individual from Saratoga County, New York, tested positive for the strain."

Cuomo pointed out that the infected individual had no known travel history.

At least three US states have detected the presence of the UK variant of the coronavirus, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said spreads more easily and quickly.