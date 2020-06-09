New York State Expected to Adopt 'Most Aggressive' Police Reforms This Week - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) New York State will adopt legislation to bring a most significant police reform by the end of the week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We're going to pass the most aggressive reforms in the country," Cuomo said.

The governor said the state legislature is working on passing bills that will make disciplinary records of police officers transparent, ban chokeholds, give the state Attorney General authority to act as special prosecutor and punish false race-based 911 reports.

Cuomo said he expects to sign the legislation into law by the end of the week.

New York is taking significant action to address the social unrest that followed the death African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The incident has sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the United States and in other countries. Many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.