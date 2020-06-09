UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Expected To Adopt 'Most Aggressive' Police Reforms This Week - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

New York State Expected to Adopt 'Most Aggressive' Police Reforms This Week - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) New York State will adopt legislation to bring a most significant police reform by the end of the week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We're going to pass the most aggressive reforms in the country," Cuomo said.

The governor said the state legislature is working on passing bills that will make disciplinary records of police officers transparent, ban chokeholds, give the state Attorney General authority to act as special prosecutor and punish false race-based 911 reports.

Cuomo said he expects to sign the legislation into law by the end of the week.

New York is taking significant action to address the social unrest that followed the death African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The incident has sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the United States and in other countries. Many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Related Topics

Riots Police Governor Man George York Minneapolis New York United States May

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.