New York State Extends COVID-19 Shutdown Until May 15 - Governor

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that his order to close all non-essential businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will continue to be enforced for another month

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that his order to close all non-essential businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will continue to be enforced for another month.

"The New York 'PAUSE' policies, the close-down policies, will be extended in coordination with other states to May 15," Cuomo said.

The governor explained that state authorities aim to decrease the rate at chich the virus spreads before returning to normal life.

"Ideally, one person is infecting less than one person," Cuomo said. "That is what we are shooting for."

New York now has a 0.9 infection rate due to the strong mitigation efforts it had put in place. However, with the existent margin of error of 1.2, the spread rate goes back to high levels, leaving a "narrow window" for immediate reopening plans.

Cuomo said over the next four weeks he would continue to work on a future reopening of New York State in coordination with other states and after revisiting the issue based on scientific data.

"The experts will tell us the best course of conduct, based on that data: no political decisions, no emotional decisions. Data and science. We are talking about human lives here," Cuomo said.

On Match 22, the authorities put New York State on the so-called PAUSE regime banning all non-essential gatherings of any size and closing down businesses except for critical services and enforced a stay-at-home order, among other measures.

According to the New York Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, 213,779 people have tested positive for the virus so far, and 11,586 have died.