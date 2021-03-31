New York State Legalizes Adult-Use of Cannabis - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The US state of New York has legalized the use of cannabis, or marijuana, and is quashing convictions of residents who have been previously indicted for possession or use, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

"I just signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis," Cuomo said via Twitter. "The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions.

"

Cuomo said this is a "historic day" for New York and thanked the leader and speaker of the state legislative as well as others for their "tireless advocacy" regarding this issue.

Since 2012, fifteen US states and Washington, DC have legalized the use of marijuana for residents over the age of 21.

In addition, 36 US states have legalized medical marijuana, meaning that a majority of Americans now have some form of access to marijuana regardless of whether for medical or recreational purposes.