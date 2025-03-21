Open Menu

New York State Legislatures Adopt Historic Resolutions Honouring Pakistani-Americans' Contribution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:20 AM

New York State legislatures adopt historic resolutions honouring Pakistani-Americans' contribution

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The New York State Assembly and the Senate Thursday passed two landmark resolutions, proclaiming March 23, 2025, as “Pakistan-American Heritage Day” and March 19, 2025, as “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day” in the State of New York.

These resolutions -- adopted on the eve of Pakistan Day -- were the result of dedicated efforts of the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) and its President Ali Rashid, duly complemented by the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York.

The first resolution, presented by Assembly member Nader Sayegh and separately introduced in the New York State Senate by Senator John Liu, was unanimously adopted in both houses.

Th resolution recognized the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and the contributions of the Pakistani community in New York – the largest in the United States. It further underscored their achievements across various fields, including education, medicine, science, technology, business, and industry.

The second resolution-- also adopted unanimously -- designated “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day” -- it was also introduced by Assembly member Nader Sayegh in the Assembly and separately presented in the New York State Senate by Senator John Liu.

The text highlighted the substantial economic and developmental impact as well as achievements of Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and business leaders within New York State. It acknowledged their role in fostering economic growth, creating jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods, and enhancing the cultural and social fabric of New York. Moreover, it emphasized the philanthropic endeavours and active community engagement of Pakistani-American businesses across the state.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai attended the sessions of the New York State Assembly and Senate in Albany. Both officials, along with APAG President Ali Rashid, were duly recognized in the two houses.

In his remarks at the reception, Ambassador Sheikh emphasized that the passage of the resolutions – particularly the designation of March 19, 2025, as “Pakistani-American Business Celebration Day,” were significant in terms of fostering more active engagement between the Pakistani and New York business communities.

The Ambassador hoped that corresponding facilitation from the New York State legislature and the government in the year ahead would afford a strong foundation to enhance trade, commercial, and investment linkages and interaction between Pakistan and New York to be able to review progress at the Assembly as well as the Senate annually.

He promised to work with the New York legislatures toward building upon this success in the coming years and further strengthening Pakistan’s collaboration with the important State widely acknowledged as the business capital of the world.

Ambassador Sheikh commended the dedicated efforts of Consul General Atozai and APAG - under the dynamic stewardship of Ali Rashid - on accomplishing this feat.

The Ambassador conveyed his gratitude to the members of the New York State Assembly and the Senate for the unanimous adoption of the two resolutions. He particularly lauded the leadership of Assembly member Nader Sayegh and Senator John Liu, for their pivotal roles in the passage of the resolutions.

APP/ift

More Stories From World