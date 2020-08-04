New York State Local Authorities Failing to Enforce COVID-19 Rules on Young People - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Young people across New York State are failing to comply with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and some local authorities are failing to enforce them properly, state Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Monday.

"We have a problem with young people with lack of compliance," Cuomo said. "We have a problem with bars and restaurants... Over the weekend [state authorities recorded] 106 violations. In terms of enforcement local governments have to do a better job."

Local authorities and police forces across the state needed to do a better job of enforcing regulations to prevent and break up large gatherings, Cuomo said.

"We are seeing continued situations that are not intelligent and local governments have to crack down on them. It is just really reckless, rude and illegal... We need better enforcement across this state," he said.

New York State with a population of 19.4 million people had as of Monday recorded 421,550 cases and 32,413 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times.