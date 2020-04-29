New York State Now Conducts About 30,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) New York State conducts some 30,000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests per day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

"We were doing about 20,000 tests, we said wanted to double that. We are now on average about 30,000 per day," Cuomo said.

The United States has confirmed 1,015,289 with 299,691 COVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.