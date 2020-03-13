New York State Now Leads US With 421 Coronavirus Cases - Governor Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) New York State authorities on Friday confirmed 86 more cases of infection with the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for a total of 421 - the highest number of cases in the United States, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Friday.

"New York now has the highest number of cases in the country," Cuomo told reporters.

According to the latest data, there were 59 new cases in New York City alone, where the total has increased to 154 cases.

Medical personnel have hospitalized 50 people infected with the novel coronavirus or 12 percent of those who contracted disease in the New York State.

Cuomo dismissed the confirmed number of cases as not being representative of the situation on the ground. The governor suggested there may be "thousands and thousands" of infected people walking around the state.

According to Jons Hopkins University, the number of infected people with the novel coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 1,200 and 40 people died from the disease.