UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Records 507 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York State Records 507 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A further 507 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died over the preceding 24 hours in the US state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily press briefing on Sunday.

The latest figures appear to suggest a downward trend in the daily increase to the death toll, which has fallen significantly from the 778 deaths announced in a 24-hour period on Monday. The total death toll in the state now stands at 13,869.

The governor also noted that the number of people currently receiving treatment for the disease in hospitals is also declining.

"If the data holds, and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent. Whether or not that descent continues depends on what we do," the governor stated.

Cuomo urged the state's population to remain vigilant and adhere to social distancing measures to ensure that the downward trend in both the number of new cases and deaths continues.

More than 242,000 cases of the disease have been reported in the state of New York since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York Sunday All From

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

2 hours ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

2 hours ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

2 hours ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.