New York State Records 507 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A further 507 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died over the preceding 24 hours in the US state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a daily press briefing on Sunday.

The latest figures appear to suggest a downward trend in the daily increase to the death toll, which has fallen significantly from the 778 deaths announced in a 24-hour period on Monday. The total death toll in the state now stands at 13,869.

The governor also noted that the number of people currently receiving treatment for the disease in hospitals is also declining.

"If the data holds, and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent. Whether or not that descent continues depends on what we do," the governor stated.

Cuomo urged the state's population to remain vigilant and adhere to social distancing measures to ensure that the downward trend in both the number of new cases and deaths continues.

More than 242,000 cases of the disease have been reported in the state of New York since the start of the outbreak.