New York State Records 5,146 More Coronavirus Cases With Total At 30,811 - Cuomo
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:30 PM
The US state of New York recorded 30,811 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 17,856 of them registered in the Big Apple, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US state of New York recorded 30,811 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 17,856 of them registered in the Big Apple, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
New York State registered 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in past day, with more than half of them - 2,952 - confirmed in New York City, according to the governor.