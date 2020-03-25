UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Records 5,146 More Coronavirus Cases With Total At 30,811 - Cuomo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

New York State Records 5,146 More Coronavirus Cases With Total at 30,811 - Cuomo

The US state of New York recorded 30,811 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 17,856 of them registered in the Big Apple, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US state of New York recorded 30,811 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 17,856 of them registered in the Big Apple, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

New York State registered 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in past day, with more than half of them - 2,952 - confirmed in New York City, according to the governor.

Related Topics

Governor York New York Apple Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 85 new coronavirus cases, seven more ..

1 minute ago

Syria Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

1 minute ago

UK Prison Workers Union Chief Calls for Inmate Rel ..

1 minute ago

Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in New York State Ris ..

1 minute ago

Von Der Leyen Tells Industry Majors to Produce Mor ..

1 minute ago

Providing effective government services under all ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.