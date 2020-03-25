New York State Records 5,146 More Coronavirus Cases With Total at 30,811 - Cuomo

The US state of New York recorded 30,811 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 17,856 of them registered in the Big Apple, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

New York State registered 5,146 new COVID-19 cases in past day, with more than half of them - 2,952 - confirmed in New York City, according to the governor.