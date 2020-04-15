UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Registers 752 New COVID-19 Fatalities - Cuomo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

New York State Registers 752 New COVID-19 Fatalities - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US state of New York has reported 752 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Lives lost yesterday - 752, which is the painful news of our reality, day after day, and they are in our thoughts and prayers," Cuomo told reporters.

He added that 707 individuals passed away in hospitals while 45 patients died in nursing homes. A day before, New York reported 778 COVID-19 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

31 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

31 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

46 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

46 minutes ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister visits Corona Field Hospital

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.