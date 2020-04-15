New York State Registers 752 New COVID-19 Fatalities - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US state of New York has reported 752 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Lives lost yesterday - 752, which is the painful news of our reality, day after day, and they are in our thoughts and prayers," Cuomo told reporters.

He added that 707 individuals passed away in hospitals while 45 patients died in nursing homes. A day before, New York reported 778 COVID-19 related fatalities.